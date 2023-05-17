Terre Haute's 311 Citizen Contact Center is generally used to make non-emergency service requests via phone, such as removing a sofa from a sidewalk or getting a pothole patched.
But the city has stepped up 311's game with a phone app that can process 170 different service requests, with more to be added in the future.
With "My T.H. 311+," users can do anything from pay bills to check a bus route to obtain a pet license to reserve a park's shelter, tennis court of softball field.
Consider it digital government.
Mayor Duke Bennett and Terre Haute Chief Information Officer Brad Speidel introduced the app at a Wednesday morning news conference at City Hall, with Speidel demonstrating how it can be employed.
"This is the biggest jump that we've done," Bennett said. "In the past, the process was more cumbersome."
The city's 311 number receives about 10,000 requests annually; to date, 126,000 have been generated in total.
In the past, city offices have been open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or requests could be made via email.
Service requests made on the app after work hours will be attended to during the coming work hours.
For example, the city's goal has been to repair potholes within eight business hours, so if one is reported in the evening, the request will not be processed until 8 a.m. the next business day.
The app can tell users how far along their request is in being fulfilled.
Eventually, users of the app will be able to see where buses are on their routes, or where snowplows are at the moment.
The app is available on all major app stores now, and it's free. The app can be found by typing in "311+" on one's phone. Public feedback is invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.