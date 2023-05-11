The Vigo County Education Foundation honored 31 outstanding educators Wednesday at the 37th annual “Excellence in Education” banquet.
The event took place in O’Shaughnessy Hall at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.
As a result of nominations from students, parents, teachers, principals and other associates of the Vigo County School community, educators were honored from each school. An educator from the Covered Bridge Special Education District, a retired teacher, and an administrator also received an award.
Bose McKinney & Evans, Indiana American Water Company, Kelly Education, Novelis, The Hometown Savings Bank and Union Health joined the Education Foundation as event sponsors of the banquet and award ceremony.
The evening is a celebration of all Vigo County School Corp. public school educators during National Teacher Appreciation Week.
Susie Dinkel from WTHI-TV served as emcee; 423 people attended the program and also enjoyed music provided by the Terre Haute South Jazz Combo under the direction of Todd Norris.
Award recipients are:
- Administration, Karen Goeller.
- Benjamin Franklin Elementary, Kristen Eberly.
- Booker T. Washington, David Smith.
- Covered Bridge Special Education, Cathy Hadden.
- Curriculum Liaison, Patty Curley.
- Davis Park Elementary Staci Minton.
- Deming Early Learning Center, Raven Long.
- DeVaney Elementary, Whitney Beck.
- Dixie Bee Elementary, Brianne Silcock.
- Farrington Grove Elementary, Amy Johnson.
- Fayette Elementary, Simone Voils.
- Fuqua Elementary, Cora James.
- Honey Creek Middle, Nancy Padan.
- Hoosier Prairie Elementary, Cindy Jacks.
- Lost Creek Elementary, Jodi Southard.
- Otter Creek Middle, Cindy Strange.
- Ouabache Elementary, Sue Young.
- Riley Elementary, Michelle Toon.
- Rio Grande Elementary, Sandy Parr.
- Sarah Scott Middle, Vicki Rich.
- Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary, Kristen Fennell.
- Sugar Grove Elementary, Jamie Thomas.
- Terre Haute North Vigo High, Katie Goldner.
- Terre Haute North Vigo High, Brett Taylor.
- Terre Haute South Vigo High, Mike Bailey.
- Terre Haute South Vigo High, Whitney Boyce.
- Terre Town Elementary, Mandy Hazelwood.
- Vigo County Retired Teachers, Julia Bonham.
- West Vigo Middle, Crystal Dougherty.
- West Vigo High, Liz Marietta.
- Woodrow Wilson Middle, Colleen Sutliff.
