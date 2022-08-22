3 wounded in Sunday shooting

Vigo County deputy sheriffs responded to a reported shooting Sunday that resulted in three people suffering gun shot wounds, according to Sheriff John Plasse.
Deputies responded at 10:40 p.m. to Sweetwater Court in southwestern Vigo county, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, the suspect in this case had fled the scene, according to the sheriff's department. Sweetwater Court is west of the intersection of U.S. 41 and Indiana 641 bypass.
Police discovered that three victims had been shot inside of an apartment. All three of the victims were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One victim sustained serious injuries. This is believed to be an isolated incident, with those individuals involved.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made as of the time. Victim names will be released at a later date, the sheriff's department reports.
Also assisting at the scene were Indiana State Police, Honey Creek fire Department and Trans Care Ambulance.
