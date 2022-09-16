Three Wabash Valley residents have been selected for the state’s Emergency Medical Services Commission.
Matthew McCullough, chief of the Riley Fire Department, was reappointed Thursday by Gov. Eric Holcomb to the commission.
Additionally, Mary Ann Dudley of Carlisle, who is vaccinator/emergency coordinator with Sullivan County Health Department, and Lori Mayle of Brazil, program director with Air Evac Lifeteam, were named as a new appointments to that commission by Holcomb.
The Indiana Emergency Medical Services was formed by the Indiana General Assembly in 1974 and is responsible for the establishment and maintenance of an effective system of emergency medical services in the state.
McCullough, Dudley and Mayle will serve until Sept. 30, 2026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.