Three member of the Terre Haute City Council have chosen not to run again.Ellliott, Garrison and Crossen choose not to run again
Friday at noon was the deadline to file for municipal primaries in Indiana, and that deadline showed that incumbent Democrats Earl Elliott, Neil Garrison and Martha Crossen — Districts 2, 5 and 6, respectively — won’t be seeking re-election.
Running for mayor in the May 2 primaries will be four-term incumbent Duke Bennett on the Republican ballot and Democrats Pat Goodwin and Brandon Sakbun in their party’s primary.
Incumbent City Clerk Michelle Edwards was the only Democrat to file for that office, and Republican Pete Frederick also filed, setting up a race for the Nov. 9 general election.
A number of Democratic candidates will be vying for City Council seats in May.
In District 1, incumbent Amy Auler will be challenged by Kandace G. Hinton.
Clark Cowden and Amanda Thompson will compete for Elliott’s old position in District 2.
In District 3, Cheryl Loudermilk is running unopposed.
Running against incumbent Democrat Todd Nation in District 4 will be Ryan Carter and Andrew Beddow.
District 5 will have the the most contenders — four — with James P. Chalos, Jimmie Jeffers, Ralph M. Leck and Drew Rensenberger all throwing their hats into the ring. Chalos previously served as a councilman-at-large from 2007-2019.
District 6 sees three Democratic candidates hoping to replace Crossen — Jennifer L. Buttrey Dammann, Anthony Dinkel and Cathy Frakes.
Incumbent at-large councilpersons George Azar, Tammy Bowland and Curtis A. DeBaun, IV are all seeking re-election and are not opposed.
No Republicans are seeking City Council seats.
Democrat Kenneth E. McVey, III is seeking the post of Terre Haute City Court judge; he is unopposed in his party’s primary.
In West Terre Haute, Democrats Nathan H. Bartlett, Larry Cassagne, Shane Smith, Chuck Stranahan and Ralph Whitaker are seeking at-large positions in the Town Council.
Seelyville Republicans Donald A. Fulk, John T. Hendrix and Bobbi Sue Osborn are running for Town Council at-large offices.
In Riley, Democrats Tracey L. Symon, Sean N. Trevarthan and Harry W. Wilson are seeking to serve at-large in the Town Council.
In primary races where parties have no candidates, those parties could still nominate fall general election candidates during caucuses in June.
