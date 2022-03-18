Dr. Kristina Box, who serves as the Indiana State Health Commissioner, is among the 18 people being honored as part of the inaugural class for the Vigo County School Corp.’s Circle of Honor.
Box, who lead Hoosiers through the COVID-19 pandemic, is a graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
The district is announcing three honorees each week until a culminating event in April.
The Circle of Honor recognizes 18 individuals who “embody the best of Vigo County, reflecting its rich history and commitment to excellence.”
Other honorees being announced this week are Bob Baesler and the late Dr. Iverson Bell.
Baesler is the owner of Baesler’s Market. He has contributed to the community in a multitude of ways, “so it is fitting that the Baesler name is synonymous with philanthropic,” according to a VCSC news release.
Bell served as a veterinarian for over 30 years as well as a civic leader in Vigo County. He served the district for 20 years on the school board.
Full bios of each honoree, including their contributions and achievements, will be shared at the culminating celebration in April.
