Autopsies are being conducted today for three people, including a 14-year-old boy, who were found dead Friday at a residence near Owensburg in Greene County.
Major George Dallaire, public information officer for the Greene County Sheriff's Department, said the investigation indicates one of the three may have been responsible for the deaths.
Adults dead at the scene on Mountain Springs Road were 22-year-old Mason George, who lived at the residence, and 21-year-old Jessica Bixler, who lived there with George. The juvenile was related to Bixler, but was not a sibling, Dallaire said. The juvenile's name has not been released.
Autopsies were to be conducted today at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Police said the three were found dead in the home around 5:30 p.m. Friday by a family member who went to the residence on a dead-end road to help with yard work.
