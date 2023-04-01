Saturday morning, Brandon Dow stood in front of the wreckage that had been his home the night before.
“It’s hitting hard because I just bought this a year ago,” and he’s been working on the home, he said. He has no home insurance.
He believes the possessions are salvageable.
“The tornado went right over my house,” located on South Court Street, he said.
“As soon as it hit, I barely had enough time to shut my front door, lock it, run in my room and get under my bed,” Dow said.
“It was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen,” he said. “All I can remember is the sound of my house ripping apart, and the loud noises - the banging, the crashing. And then afterwards, the silence.”
He waited until he knew it was safe. Then he helped some of his neighbors.
Looking at what was left of his home, he said, “I’m definitely going to have to bulldoze it and start over.”
For the time being, he’ll stay with his mom, who lives in town.
Gov. Eric Holcomb will be in Sullivan at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon to see first-hand the devastation in the community, Mayor Clint Lamb said during a noon media briefing.
Search and rescue efforts continue, aided by a special team from Evansville.
“It’s devastating ... It’s like a war zone,” Lamb said. “It breaks your heart.”
Some of those affected “don’t know what to do,” he said.
A shelter remains open at Abundant Grace Church, 761 W. Wolfe. The Salvation Army is also located there.
“We are preparing for long-term recovery,” Lamb said, a recovery that will be aided by state agencies.
He asked for continued prayers and support “for this amazing community.”
Those who need help with housing assistance should contact city hall; vouchers will be available through a state program offered through the office of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who attended the briefing.
Original story:
Three people are confirmed dead in Sullivan after a tornado smashed into the city’s south side late Friday.
A number of injuries have also been reported.
Emergency response teams from the city, county and around the area have been assisting throughout the night.
Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb conducted a press briefing Saturday morning in City Hall. He said the storm affected 200 structures, 150 of which are in the city limits.
The Indiana State Police and Sullivan County Coroner are handling information related to injured and fatalities. Details have not been released.
"This is an ongoing search-and-rescue event," Lamb said, at a noon news conference.
"If you want to get in contact with missing loved ones," city staff is on standby to help at City Hall, Lamb said.
Those displaced by the tornado can go to Abundant Grace Church, on U.S. 41 behind Walmart for assistance.
Lamb said the tornado tracked along Silver Street on the city’s southern limits. He said a number of structures were flattened. The iconic Vietnam-era helicopter that was displayed at the VFW post was blown over and destroyed.
Several people had been rescued from debris through the night and after daylight Saturday morning.
Gov. Eric Holcomb will visit Sullivan on Saturday afternoon.
In Robinson, Illinois
Officials are also reporting three deaths in Robinson, Illinois, where the storm tracked before hitting Sullivan.
Robinson officials are reporting eight injuries and two fatalities at this time.
Officials ask people to stay away from affected areas, especially power lines until all is cleared as safe.
Those who want to make donations can take them to Highland Church of Christ, 500 W. Highland Ave., in Robinson.
The Wabash Valley is under a High Wind Warning until 6 p.m. tonight. West winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.
This story will be updated.
