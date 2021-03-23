police lights

Three people were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital Monday after a single-vehicle crash on Meridian Street just north of Brazil.

The northbound vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver "couldn't navigate a slight bend in the roadway," said Josh Clarke, chief deputy with the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle left the road, struck a telephone pole and hit several trees. It also became airborne.

All four occupants were injured, three of them severely; they were all Clay County residents, Clarke said. No names were available late Tuesday morning.

Clarke did not have information on their condition.

The accident, which happened about 10:15 a.m. Monday, occurred near the Clay Youth Football League.

Agencies also responding included Brazil Fire Department, Star Ambulance and Brazil city police. 

