Rural King plans to open a new store at the former Kmart building on U.S. 41 South, Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed Friday.
It’s expected to open in fall 2023, he said.
Hobby Lobby also will be locating in the former Kmart building.
It would be Rural King’s second store in Terre Haute, with the other located at 3235 Wabash Ave.
“They are going to keep the other location open,” Switzer said.
The former Kmart is owned by The Teachers Retirement System of Kentucky.
Switzer described it as “awesome” to have the empty, former Kmart see new life with the two stores. Many citizens have reached out to him over the past several years to ask about the building’s status, he said.
“I’m excited to see the interest, finally, in that building and have it become something instead of torn down,” he said.
Kmart opened in the building in August 1994 as a Super Kmart, but the Terre Haute store lost its “super” status in 2013.
Kmart pulled out of the building in April 2016. The store was shuttered as part of a closure plan through Sears Holdings Corp, which also closed several Sears stores in 2016.
