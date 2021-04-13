A 28-year veteran firefighter has been named chief of the Terre Haute Fire Department.
Bill Berry, who most recently has served in roles as station captain and who once served as interim chief, succeeds Jeff Fisher, who retired Monday.
"I'm honored that the mayor has faith in me to lead the men and women in the fire department and I appreciate the opportunity," Berry said. "The mayor has always been supportive of public safety and I would like to thank him for making it a top priority for the city."
Berry, who was the interim fire chief when Mayor Duke Bennett took office, had been serving the city as captain at Station 2.
Berry is a graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and Indiana State University, a U.S. Army veteran, an emergency medical technician and was assistant chief of Emergency Medical Services under former mayor Judy Anderson.
"Bill brings a tremendous amount of experience to the table," Bennett said. "I've laid out a few challenges for him and he's brought several ideas to me already."
Bennett said the city continues to make advances in public safety. He said it's important to build on past successes and that he's looking forward to Berry taking the city to the next steps.
"Everything we do at the city is focused on the safety and well-being of our citizens," Bennett said, "and I feel like this will be a seamless transition."
Fisher, who served as a firefighter for more than 31 years and chief for the last 13, will continue to serve area citizens as a security officer for Terre Haute Regional Airport. He will also be working for the Emergency Planning Department with exercises for mock disasters.
"We were partners in the ambulance and brothers in the fire department," Fisher said of Berry. "I'm excited for what he's got planned."
