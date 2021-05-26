A Terre Haute woman died early today in a southern Clay County crash that also injured a Terre Haute man.
Grace Carlton, 21, was a passenger in a car that crashed south of Clay City, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. She died of her injuries at the scene, police said.
The driver, 26-year-old Justin Humphreys, went to the front door of a nearby house on County Road 1050 South about 1:55 a.m. to ask for help after the crash.
Humphreys told deputies he and Carlton were out for a drive when his 2018 Chevrolet Cruse went down an embankment and became airborne. The car struck several trees.
Police said Humphreys was later taken to a Terre Haute hospital for treatment of injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
