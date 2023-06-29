Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars on Thursday announced its lineup for this year’s event, which will be Oct. 6 at Hulman Center.
This years Stars and their dances are Tammy Roeschlein, tango; Jim Winning, salsa; Theo Morgan, hustle; Jen Thompson, paso doble; Autumn Johnson, quickstep; Jarred Rankin, foxtrot; DJ Shouse, rumba; Billie Schulze, cha cha; Lucy Utterback, country two-step; Suzy Quick, swing; Sara Clark, waltz; and Laureen Hoffman, samba.
Each dancer is taught a 2-minute routine by a dance professional from The Dance Studio in just 10 lessons.
The event is the main fundraiser for Chances and Services for Youth, which since 1971 has provided programs and services for young people “from cradle to college.”
The first Dancing with Terre Haute Stars, in 2007, featured nine dancers who helped raise $33,000. Last year, the event featured 12 dancers who helped raise more than $300,000. In all, 197 stars have helped raise $2.6 million for CASY programs.
This years Oct. 6 event at Hulman Center will include the dancing competition, dinner and an online silent auction. Those unable to attend can watch a live broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC’s local affiliate, WAWV.
Last year, CASY helped more than 10,000 children and families. Programs benefiting from the fundraiser include Before & After School Care, Camp Rave, Safe Kids/Car Seats, Teen Court, Tobacco-Free Vigo, ILEA, Too for Drugs programming, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.
