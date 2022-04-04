2022 Blues at the Crossroads set for Sept. 9-10

It's only fitting the 22nd annual Blues at the Crossroads has a new logo featuring a crow.
The crow is sitting down, wearing pants and a blue shirt, strumming a banjo against a tree.
"What represents (the intersection of) 7th and Wabash Avenue more than flock of crows," said Alec Thompson, who designed the new logo. Every fall, as many as 100,000 American crows choose to winter in the city, many of them gathering in the downtown.
"I gave Alec a concept of an outfit I wanted the crow to wear and he took it from there," said Connie Wrin, organizer of the blues festival slated for Sept. 9 and 10 in downtown Terre Haute.
"We made him the blues man. The tree he leans against also has some more crows on it. We will change it every year. It will be him doing different things every year," Thompson said of the crow logo. In addition to being a graphic designer, Thompson is also co-owner of Bar_Botics Arcade downtown.
On Monday, Wrin announced changes to the annual music festival.
Most important is the ability to pay online for tickets. Tickets are for both days. No single day tickets are offered. The price online is $20 (plus a small processing fee) and $120 for VIP tickets at www.bluesatthecrossroads.com. T-shirts can also be purchased online. The ticket price is $30 at the gate for the two-day event. Credit cards are accepted throughout the festival, unlike in past years when entry was cash only.
Additionally, the event this year will have two stages — nicknamed Dawn and Dusk, for the east and west stage.
"There is a stage down by the Copper Bar and the second stage is down by Terre Haute First" Financial Bank, Wrin said.
There will also be a "Kids Zone" for children 16 and under.
"I am excited for this and all the people who helped me are excited for this. Last year was the first year after the pandemic so it was a little slow, but I think this year, really everybody is excited to get out and get back to normal and have a big event," Wrin said.
"We are looking at hopefully over 10,000 people attending this year," Wrin said.
The festival will have 24 bands perform over the two-day event. Some new bands this year include Joceylyn & Chris, Aaron Walker Band and Dylan Schneider
"The Ragbirds are coming back and that will bring a lot of people. That was one of our highlights probably 12 years ago when they played," Wrin said.
All of the bands, along with photographs and biographical information on each band is available at bluesatthecrossroads.com.
And this year, there are no food trucks. Instead food will be available from downtown restaurants and include Scout’s Pizzeria; The Verve; Federal Coffee and Fine Foods; Bar_Botics Arcade; Chava’s Mexican Grill; Patty Shack; J. Gumbo’s; and in the VIP Lounge Rick’s Smokehouse & Grill and Jimmy John’s.
"Also in the VIP area, we will have celebrity chefs, local chefs in the community who will be coming and making hor dourves for people who have purchased the VIP tickets," Wrin said.
And the festival event helps to sponsor "Music is Key," a charitable organization created to provide musical instruments for underserved children. Since 2015, the organization has provided close to 100 instruments to children in the Wabash Valley.
"We have reached a lot of kids," Wrin said. "This year are we working with the (Vigo County School Corp.) in providing instruments for kids at the local high schools who can't afford an instrument to play in band or orchestra or whatever," Wrin said.
As an example of the program's impact, Wrin said, "In the second year we had this program, we got a guitar to a little girl named Emma.
"Three years ago she actually played (at The Verve) in her band and she was the lead singer, so her grandmother said that guitar really made a difference for her," Wrin said. "I really think it is important for us to give back to the community. We have so much community participation in this event. Music is so important ... as studies show that when kids have any art in their life, they do better."
