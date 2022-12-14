Tourism had a big year in 2022, based on attendance at sporting events and innkeeper's tax collections, said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The bureau received $2,594,469 through November, but Patterson said he expects innkeeper tax collections to be about $2.8 million for the year end total.
That exceeds more than $2.4 million collected last year as well as the high mark of $2.6 million set in 2019.
"I was hoping to collect $3 million which would have been nice to have attained, but we had a great year and a great fall," Patterson told members of the Vigo County Tourism Commission, which overseas the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"It will still be our highest collection ever," Patterson said.
Additionally, the Convention and Visitors Bureau helped stage 16 cross country events this year at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country course east of Terre Haute.
Those events attracted more than 50,000 people, which represents an economic impact of several million dollars in hotel rooms, restaurant dining, gasoline and retail sales, Patterson said after the meeting,
Coming up is a youth state bowling tournament, to be held every weekend from Feb. 25 through April 23, 2023, except the weekend of April 9.
"That will average 400 to 500 rooms from that each weekend and will be a nice way to start of the year," Patterson said.
Grant request declined
In another issue, the Tourism Commission declined a request for a $5,000 grant for the Wabash Valley Crew.
The crew is in a fundraising effort to construct a new boathouse at Fairbanks Park. In 2019, the boathouse was estimated to cost $569,514 to construct.
Wabash Valley Crew has raised $67,336 so far for its construction, said Jim Owen, president of Wabash Valley Crew in a November letter to the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Vigo County Community Foundation will provide a $150,000 matching grant to the first $150,000 raised.
The Tourism Commission declined the $5,000 grant request, adding the commission would consider sponsoring rowing events when they are held.
Board member Karrum Nasser said "once they start doing events we can start with that and if we see there is a need for the boathouse to bring in more events, we can go from there."
