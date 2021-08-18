2021 Labor Day Parade canceled amid rising COVID-19 cases

Due to increasing rates of COVID-19 cases, the Central Wabash Valley Building and Construction Trades Council has decided to cancel the 2021 Labor Day parade and after parade event at Fairbanks Park, said R. Todd Thacker, a member of the council.
"Out of a concern for residents of Terre Haute and Vigo County, the Building and Construction Trades Council today canceled the Labor Day parade as well as the after parade event at Fairbanks Park," said Thacker, who is also business manager and financial secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 725,
Thacker said a key concern was the potential to spread the COVID-19 virus to children.
"We are afraid of the exposure for those under 12 who are not eligible to get a vaccination," Thacker said. "We want to lead by example and organized labor feels we need to lead by example and try to prevent any future spreading" of the virus, he said.
"We don't want to be the cause of a super spreader," Thacker said, adding the council has encouraged all of its members to get vaccinated.
