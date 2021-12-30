In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact Terre Haute colleges and universities, but it didn’t stop major advancements and initiatives.
In early August, Indiana State University announced a major new initiative, the Indiana State Advantage, aimed at improving its visibility and boosting enrollment.
The program, which starts in fall 2022, includes an experiential (out-of-classroom) learning guarantee, a tuition-free guarantee and a four-year guarantee:
• Every first-time, full-time student can apply for up to $3,000 for an educational experience outside the classroom — an internship, study abroad, research or service. Students could use the funds their sophomore, junior or senior years and must be in good academic standing.
• Tuition-free guarantee: After aid is calculated, ISU will make up any difference in tuition costs for Pell grant-eligible students from Indiana who had a high school GPA of at least 3.0 and are in good academic standing.
• Four-year guarantee: Eligible students will be able to finish a bachelor’s degree in four years or the rest is tuition free.
Later in September, ISU announced that its fall enrollment was 9,459, down 12.6% from fall 2020. “We’re going to own this,” said ISU President Deborah Curtis at that time. “We’ve got work to do.”
The continuing impact of the pandemic was cited as a big reason for the enrollment downturn, as well as fewer 18-year-olds graduating from high school, especially in the Midwest. In addition, the state’s flagship schools are enrolling students on their wait lists, students who in past years might have attended ISU.
In other developments:
• In May, the ISU board of trustees approved a three-year contract extension for Curtis through June 30, 2025.
• In March, the university announced it had received a $6.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment for “Sycamores Achieve,” a new program to improve retention and graduation rates of first-generation students, students of color, and students who qualify for federal Pell Grants.
• In September, Curtis announced that starting Jan. 1, all ISU students and employees will be expected to either show proof of vaccination or be tested weekly for COVID-19 through spring semester. The goal is to “make sure that our community remains healthy and that we can continue to engage in face-to-face, in-person as much as possible,” Curtis said after her fall address.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
• The 2021-22 school year opened with the unveiling of a new $29 million, 70,000-square foot academic building that includes design studios, fabrication areas and prototyping equipment on the first floor; flexible classrooms on the second floor; and new chemistry, biochemistry and food science labs on the third floor. It is on the east side of campus.
• In July, the institute announced that the $250 million Mission Driven Campaign had brought financial support in the following areas: $127 million for student scholarships and financial aid; $81 million for the Fund for Rose-Hulman; $30 million for new spaces to expand networking and learning; and $12 million for faculty support, global and diversity initiatives.The campaign was publicly announced in October of 2018 after more than $165 million had been raised.
•With the start of the 2021-22 academic year, the campus community came together to help Rose-Hulman have in-person classes, with 92% of students and 88% of faculty and staff members filing proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The institute’s “Rose Ready” health and safety protocols included an indoor face masking policy and social distancing procedures.
• For the 23rd straight year, Rose-Hulman was ranked No. 1 among engineering colleges that are focused on bachelor’s- and master’s-level education in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges Guide.
•The board of trustees and institute administration decided not to increase tuition for the 2021-22 school year, helping students and families impacted by the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
In August, the college conducted a ribbon-cutting for its new $15 million residence hall and dining facility named Les Bois Hall, which means The Woods in French. The facility, the college’s first new residence hall in nearly 100 years, also houses the college bookstore.
And, despite the challenges of COVID, on-campus enrollment of 530 matched the historic high set in 1966, officials said. Total enrollment in August was 1,101, a 5% increase over last year, a number that includes on-campus, online and graduate programs.
SMWC launched the school’s first doctoral program in global leadership; other new programs this fall include exercise science, computer science and sport management.
It also expanded its athletics programs, including sprint football in 2022.
The college has positive momentum, President Dottie King said earlier this year. “I feel we’re enjoying a time of blessing for sure.”
Ivy Tech Community College
Ivy Tech Community College statewide this summer launched Ivy+, a new initiative to make college more affordable. Textbooks are free for students for the current academic year, and the college is holding tuition flat this year and the 2022-23 academic year, the college announced in June.
In addition, the college has a new tuition model in which full-time resident students will pay the same tuition rate if they are enrolled in 12 or more credits.
Books are built into the tuition model, but for fall 2021/spring 2022 they are free. In the future, students will pay just one price that will include books.
The college initiated Ivy+ “to really make sure we are making education affordable, especially during this time” with the uncertainties of the pandemic, Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor, said this summer.
In September, the college publicly launched its first ever statewide capital campaign, called “Invest IN Ivy Tech.” The overall college goal is is $285 million by the end of 2023.
Ivy Tech Terre Haute’s portion of that fundraising goal is $12 million, and as of Thursday, it had raised $7.9 million. All locally raised dollars remain within the local communities; all dollars raised by Ivy Tech Terre Haute will serve Vigo, Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan and Vermillion county residents.
Ivy Tech Terre Haute will use the funds for such areas as scholarships, student mental health, laptops for students who need them, student success initiatives and K-14 pathway support that includes high school dual credit and dual enrollment programs.
