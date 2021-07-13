2021 Blueberry Festival supports new store

The berries are here!
Live music, vendors and a lot of blueberries were the heart of the 2021 annual Blueberry Festival in Terre Haute.
This year, the festival took place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and was located at and benefited Terre Foods Cooperative Market, a member-owned whole foods grocery store at 1253 Lafayette Avenue in the 12 Points neighborhood.
The store aims to provide customers with healthy and organic foods at a fair price, support a "local economy" and create jobs within the community.
Some local vendors in attendance included 12 Points Revitalization Inc., the Vigo County Public Library, reTHink Inc., Pride Center of Terre Haute and others.
Several community members also volunteered to help serve ice cream sundaes topped with organic blueberries and blueberry syrup.
"I enjoy attending the Blueberry Festival because it supports our local food co-op, Terre Foods," said Jennifer Mullen co-founder of 12 Points Revitalization. "We are so excited to have a grocery store coming to the 12 Points neighborhood, and the community's love for blueberries is helpful in making that brick-and-mortar store a reality."
The board is always looking for new members to help support Terre Foods. The co-op is currently at 835 members and is hoping to reach 1,000 before its official opening.
Payment plans are available to become a member-owner for $200. All member-owners have equal voting rights and are able to enjoy benefits through the co-op.
"We have been doing the Blueberry Festival since 2009 and this year we have about 40 volunteers helping us out," said Jim Speer president of Terre Foods board.
