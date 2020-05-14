The League of Women Voters of Vigo County’s VOTE411.ORG guide for the June 2, 2020, primary election is now online.
Vigo County citizens can enter their home address to find out what’s on their ballot. They can then compare candidate responses to League questions.
Using VOTE411.ORG, voters can also find a link to the Indiana no-reason-needed 2020 primary election absentee ballot application. People can check their voter registration and find information about in-person early voting and voting on election day.
May 21 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. In-person early absentee voting is slated from May 26 to June 1.
Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, supported by Gov. Eric. Holcomb, agreed to move all deadlines associated with the primary and to lift the state’s restrictions on voting by mail as well. Previously, vote-by-mail was only allowed if a person was unable to go to the polls on Election Day. Now, all registered Hoosiers can vote by mail.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the League will not be holding candidate forums for the 2020 primary election.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
