Vote centers

In-person absentee ballot voting will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 26 to May 30 for all centers except the Vigo County Annex. There is no voting on Sunday. The annex will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 26 to May 30 and will be the only site open on June 1, from 8 a.m. to noon.

All of the vote center sites will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2 election.

The vote centers for the primary election only -- with a further review to be made by the Election Board prior to the November general election -- are:

• Haute City Center (former Honey Creek Mall), 3401 S. U.S. 41.

• IBEW No. 725, 5675 E. Hulman Drive.

• Terre Haute South Vigo High School gym, 3737 S. Seventh St.

• Terre Haute North Vigo High School gym, 3434 Maple Avenue.

• West Vigo Middle School gym, 4750 W. Sarah Myers Drive, West Terre Haute.

• Vigo County Solid Waste Management Office, 3230 E. Haythorne Ave.

• The Meadows Banquet Center at The Meadows shopping center, at 2800 Poplar St.

• The Vigo County Annex, 147 Oak St. (First and Oak streets).