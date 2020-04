The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department today announced the 2020 Banks of the Wabash Festival will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is usually staged in late May to early June at Fairbanks Park.

The department said it is working with Luehrs’ Ideal Rides and hopes to reschedule the event for sometime later this year. It will make an announcement when new dates are selected.