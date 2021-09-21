20-year sentence possible in 2018 shooting case

A Terre Haute man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated battery and being a habitual offender in connection with a November 2018 shooting on East Beulah Avenue.
Joshua Kyle, 49, pleaded guilty Monday in Vigo Superior Court 6 to the Level 3 felony and habitual offender status.
The plea agreement calls for an argued sentence with a cap of 20 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 25.
Kyle was arrested in November 2011 by Terre Haute police as he was walking in the area of Eighth and Brown avenues. Kyle was sought by police in the shooting of his girlfriend, who resided with him at the Beulah Avenue residence.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police Kyle shot her with a handgun through an open window. He was outside their apartment yelling at her prior to the shooting, the woman told police.
After she was shot in the face, the woman was able to crawl to a neighboring apartment to seek help, police said.
She was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital in critical condition, but has since recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.