The Wabash River Regional Development Authority today announced it will divide $20 million in READI grant funding among 23 projects in the Valley.
The six-county region was awarded $20 million as part of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program, which is a $500 million effort run by the state and which uses federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The projects receiving awards are being announced at meeting and news conference now underway at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
Among the highlights:
• $4.3 million to Courtyard+Residence Inn parking garage in downtown Terre Haute. That project near the new convention center includes two hotels, a Courtyard Inn and Residence Inn.
• $2 million to the William Henry Harrison presidential mansion in Knox County.
• $1 million to the Ivy Tech Diversity and Carreer Center/School of Health Sciences
• $1 million to the Early Childhood Education Center at Indiana State University.
• $1 million for a hotel project in Sullivan.
• $1.5 million to the city of Sullivan for its central plaza project.
• $1 million for for the Sullivan City Pool.
• $50,000 for the city of Terre Haute for clubhouse improvements at the Rea Park golf course.
The Wabash Valley RDA has been working with with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation on the funding roll-out.
This story will be updated.
