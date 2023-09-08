During the second annual Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala, the Indiana Department of Education awarded nearly $5 million to schools and educators across the state. This black-tie event is focused on celebrating and elevating the work of Indiana’s educators as they support student learning.
Among winners from the Wabash Valley were:
• Northview Middle School, MSD Washington Township received $215,600 for the Excellence in Leading and Learning Award that recognizes individual schools that provide high-quality professional learning support for educators.
• Linton-Stockton School Corp. received $250,000 for the Excellence in Next Level Educational Experiences and Opportunities, which recognizes individual schools or districts that are transformative in their holistic approach to prepare students for their future, including a focus on literacy, STEM and college and career readiness.
“The heart of the Educational Excellence Awards Gala is focused on the impact of our educators and schools. We know that we have continuous improvements to make for our students…and we also know that we have shining examples of success existing across our state,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Our goal was to host a red carpet event to celebrate our very best educators, on a level similar to how we celebrate movie stars and professional athletes, because their incredible impact deserves to be celebrated at the grandest level we can. Many of the educators tonight have positively impacted hundreds of students over the years and are leaders in their local communities. So, bringing them together for an awards night to roll out the red carpet and provide surprise monetary awards is one small way we can spotlight the massive impact they continue to make on our state.”
The gala, which was hosted in Indianapolis on Sept. 8, brought together over 500 educators and guests from across the state. The event recognized the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year, Indiana’s 2022 Milken Educator Award recipients and other dedicated educators from across the state. This event also recognized schools that are excelling in key areas such as literacy (science of reading), STEM and rethinking high school.
The largest award of the evening, Excellence in Next Level Educational Experiences and Opportunities, recognizes the school or district making significant strides in preparing students for their future, which includes focusing on literacy, STEM and college and career readiness. The three finalists for this award each received $250,000, and the winner received an additional $250,000.
IDOE also awarded districts with up to $250,000 for excellence in areas including early literacy, STEM, student pathways, college readiness, community collaboration and educator professional development. The size of each financial award is proportional to the respective school or district’s total student population. Awards must be used to sustain and expand the school’s current, impactful programming, to support teachers who lead this work, as well as to mentor other schools to drive additional, innovative strategies through a community of practice.
Additionally, 16 outstanding educators were awarded with $2,500 each for their commitment to areas such as professional growth, use of technology in the classroom and cultivating community partnerships.
