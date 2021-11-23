2 mobile vaccine clinics planned at Ivy Tech site

The Indiana Department of Health is planning two mobile vaccination clinics in December and January at the Ivy Tech Center for Workforce Development, 1700 E. Industrial Drive, Terre Haute.
The drive-through clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot; no testing will take place.
The first is Dec. 7 and 8 and the second is Jan. 3 and 4.
Vaccines being offered are Pfizer for ages 12 and up as well as Moderna and J&J vaccine for ages 18 and up.
Also being offered is the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11.
