Two people suffered wounds in a shooting early today, Terre Haute police said.
The incident occurred about 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.
As of 8:45 a.m., investigators remained at the scene. Crime scene tape secured an area around the front of an apartment house, with the tape extended to a house next door in a neighborhood north of First Avenue.
Police were not releasing additional information this morning due to the ongoing investigation.
Police radio traffic indicated a female had been shot in the torso and a man had been shot in the face.
This article will be updated as new information is released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.