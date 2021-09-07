Two people face criminal charges after a four-county pursuit of a stolen vehicle Saturday.
Jamey R. Keener, 35, of Branchville, was booked into the Vigo County Jail on charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
A passenger, Jeremy R. Marshall, 39, was hospitalized due to injuries from a crash that ended the pursuit.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Vigo Superior Court 1, city police responded to a stolen vehicle near Meijer and located the vehicle in the area of Indiana 641 and Riley Road. The suspect vehicle reached speeds of 80 to 100 miles per hour as the pursuit went south of Terre Haute on U.S. 41 then turned east onto county roads. The pursuit went through Vigo, Clay, Greene and Sullivan counties with speeds ranging from 40 to 115 mph.
Police report no other vehicles were on the roads during a large part of the pursuit. At one point the chase entered Shakamak State Park. The pursuit ended near Shelburn after going through a bean field.
Both Keener and Marshall were taken to Union Hospital for treatment of injuries. Marshall was transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
City police learned the vehicle was originally reported stolen from Cloverdale. The victim’s credit card was used at Walmart on Indiana 46 and at Meijer, leading police to the suspects.
Marshall faces a charge of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
