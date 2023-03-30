Two people have died in a Wednesday fire, the Parke County Sheriff's Department reports.
Fire departments responded to a 911 call about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on a structure fire at 11592 N. 790 West St. in Kingman.
"Once the fire was under control, two deceased people were found in the house along with two deceased dogs," according to the sheriff's department.
Autopsies are scheduled for today at Terre Haute Regional Hospital as part of a fire investigation and identification.
"Victim names will not be released until identification is confirmed and all family have been notified," the sheriff's department reports.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal Office is conducting the investigation into the cause of the fire.
The Parke County Coroner's office, the Cayuga Fire Department, Kingman Fire Department and Perrysville Fire Department all responded to the scene, the sheriff's department reports.
