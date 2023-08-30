In rare instances, vandals have damaged sculptures crafted by Terre Haute artist Bill Wolfe.
Vandals quickly struck his latest work, a 7-foot-tall bronze sculpture of Abraham Lincoln in Bronson Park at Kalamazoo, Michigan.
A crowd estimated at more than 400 people cheered its unveiling on Sunday, the 167th anniversary of an anti-slavery speech Lincoln delivered at Bronson Park in 1856.
Two days later, someone had spray painted the base of the sculpture with a message, apparently alluding to a controversy in 1862. "38 Dakota Warrior" was spray painted in red over Lincoln's name and the date of his Kalamazoo speech — Aug. 27, 1856.
By Wednesday, almost all of the defacing paint had been removed, said Gary Swain of the Kalamazoo Abraham Lincoln Institute, a nonprofit group that worked for more than a decade to commemorate in bronze Lincoln's only Michigan visit ever.
Wolfe learned about the vandalism Tuesday evening while attending his grandson's sports event.
"How devastating it was to [the sculpture project organizers]. I worked on this statue for months, but they worked on it for 14 years to get this done," Wolfe said Wednesday morning.
Wolfe and his wife, Marina, traveled several times to Kalamazoo to prepare for the unveiling and placement of the sculpture, commemorating the speech by a man who had Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois roots, became the 16th U.S. president and went on to lead the nation through the Civil War and the emancipation of more than 4 million enslaved people throughout the U.S. South.
Bill and Marina Wolfe returned Saturday, when the Lincoln sculpture was set on the eve of the unveiling festivities. On Sunday, Wolfe and Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson unhooked the ribbon around the sculpture, the veil covering Lincoln's image fell and the crowd cheered.
"What a beautiful day on Sunday," Bill Wolfe said. "It was just a joyful celebration. For me to be the one to bring Lincoln back to Kalamazoo ... I was so proud."
Wolfe has sculpted more than two dozen historic figures, and has those works in multiple states, as well as Indiana and Terre Haute, ranging from aviation pioneers Weir Cook and Orville Wright to poet Max Ehrmann, basketball legend Larry Bird, writer James Whitcomb Riley and many more.
Only two have been targeted before by vandals. His likeness of a U.S. Navy V-12 sailor on the Indiana State University campus was removed by vandals and eventually located outside a Terre Haute tavern. And, two months ago, a vandal wrote "Superman" in marker on the bench beside Wolfe's bronze recreation of Ehrmann at the Crossroads Plaza downtown. Wolfe removed the marker lines himself.
This time, the culprit in Kalamazoo used red spray paint.
"It's hard to even fathom that someone would take it upon themselves to just deface it, ruin it for others," Wolfe said. "It's an honor for me to honor these people, who deserved to be honored. And then, you've got these people that want to make a political statement. I'm just devastated. It's awful."
Swain has experience in cleaning stone markers and monuments to veterans. "We've got 90 to 95% of it off," Swain said Wednesday morning by phone from Kalamazoo.
The vandal's message refers to the U.S. Dakota War of 1862, an armed conflict between the U.S. Army and the Native American Dakota tribe. The loss of lands, forced exile and starvation of the Dakota preceded a six-week war, and in the Native Americans' resistance, hundreds of settlers were killed, according to historical accounts. A military commission sentenced 303 Dakota to death. As president, Lincoln reviewed the cases and approved the death sentences for 39 of the 303. A total of 38 were hanged, while one received a reprieve.
