2,977 American flags: The Woods, ISU honor those who perished on 9/11

On a weather-perfect Tuesday morning, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College senior Katie Ginder planted small American flags at the college entrance in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, which is Saturday.
The college partnered with Indiana State University to display a total of 2,977 in memory of those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
On that day, militants associated with al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
At the Woods on Tuesday, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Scholars and a staff member placed the flags along The Avenue, the main thoroughfare into campus. As part of the scholarship program, students volunteer and participate in leadership activities.
Planting the flags "is a visual sign of remembering the lives lost," said Ginder, who is from Carmel. Once she finished at the entrance, she joined other students as they placed the flags every few feet, all the way down The Avenue.
While Ginder was only a year old when the attacks occurred, through education, she's learned a lot about what happened that day. The event, while horrific in nature, served to unite the country and strengthen patriotism and pride in the U.S.
It brought a renewed appreciation for police, firefighters and emergency responder and their heroic efforts to save lives that day — at times, costing them their own lives.
She understands that 9/11 "has impacted my life greatly because of all the changes it made to the lives of everyday Americans," Ginder said.
She has visited the 9/11 memorial and museum in New York. "Every time I'm there, I'm struck speechless," she said. "It's very impactful going there and it helps me put in perspective how catastrophic the event was and how much it impacted the lives of everyone there and all Americans."
Sarah Mahady, SMWC director of alumni relations who coordinated the effort at the Woods, said the college was collaborating with ISU's Sigma Alpha Lamda, which has conducted a 9/11 flag memorial event for many years.
"We're taking time to give back and give service to the community and remember those who have lost their lives," Mahady said.
Some of the students participating in Tuesday's remembrance event weren't even alive when 9/11 happened, she said.
Mahady was an SMWC sophomore on Sept. 11, 2001, and she recalls the trauma of that day as events unfolded, memories she planned to share with the students.
The flag memorial is an opportunity to remember not only those who died that day, but also the families and loved ones they left behind and to "take the time to keep them in our prayers and thoughts as we approach the 20th anniversary," Mahady said.
Also participating in the flag memorial was Bethanie Majewski, a freshman from Portage, Ind. "I think it's important to remember and honor those who passed during 9/11," she said. While she had not yet been born, "I've heard lots of different stories from relatives and I've seen news footage. It was a terrible event," she said.
It's also made her grateful learning about those willing to sacrifice their own lives to save the lives of others.
Thinking about the terrorist attacks "makes me really upset to think that something like that could happen," she said. She's thankful that a similar terrorist attack has not occurred since that devastating day 20 years ago.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
