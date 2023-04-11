Indiana veterans came to Sullivan to help with tornado recovery after being asked by the state to assist after the Category 3 tornado that touched down March 31.
More than a dozen soldiers from the 1st Indiana U.S. Veteran Reserve Corps were in Sullivan by week's end and assisted with resource management, logistical support and security protection, according to a news release from 1st Indiana.
They will continue in rotations until the local emergency management agencies determine outside assistance is no longer required.
“Our primary focus, as a civil support battalion, is to assist and care for civilian populations in a time of need,” said Lt. Col. Ken Dobert,commanding officer for 1st Indiana.
“The people of Sullivan have been more than welcoming to us and for that we will be forever grateful,” he continued.
This was the first emergency for 1st Indiana since its creation in December 2021. Personnel from the unit undergo FEMA training and must meet certain qualifications before they can participate in an incident command system such as currently underway in Sullivan.
