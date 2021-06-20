Greg Bell, a gold medal winner in the long jump at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia, was in Terre Haute Saturday to celebrate the achievements of 14 other athletes and coaches who were inducted into the class of 2021 Indiana Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Museum.
Bell was the first athlete to be inducted into the Indiana Track & Field and Cross County Hall of Fame in 1974, and he continues to serve as ambassador at age 91.
"I was never a quitter. If you start something, you finish it," Bell said.
Born in Pimento in 1930 as one of nine children, Bell's family home was destroyed by a fire. Without insurance to rebuild, he grew up in a barn built to house chickens.
"I hear a lot of people who are down on their luck ask, 'Why me?' But I say, 'Why not me?' I grew up very poor, so if my story can inspire even one person to try harder, then my life's story is worth telling," he said.
A graduate of Garfield High School class of 1948, Bell was on the Purple Eagles' track and field team where he finished runner-up in the long jump at the IHSAA meet that season. The years between that high school loss and the Olympic qualifier saw Bell bounce from job to job until he was drafted at the beginning of the Korean War in 1950. He was serving in France when he learned of a track competition in Bordeaux. He trained for four days, and then placed second in the 100-meter sprint and won the high jump, long jump and pole vault events. He went on to championships at a military competition in Germany.
Bell served six years in the U.S. Army, then transitioned to civilian life and returned to Terre Haute to work a factory job. It was during that time that a doctor, William Bannon, made a house call and noticed a trophy Bell had won from a track meet while in the Army. Bannon arranged a scholarship for him to attend Indiana University where his life changed as he excelled in his sport and became one of the greatest long jumpers in American history. He won the NCAA long jump championship in 1956 at IU, which put him in position to compete at the 1956 Olympics.
"My Dad always told me to never do something half way but to do the best I could," said Bell. "That's good enough is a phrase that not in my vocabulary."
The final round included six jumps and was comprised of two tiers on a runway 25 meters shorter than Bell was used to running but he qualified for the championship round with his first jump of 24 feet, 1 inch. His second jump — a leap of 25 feet, 8 1/4 inches — was a half foot better than any other competitor could muster. He suffered a cramp on his fourth jump and didn't make another attempt, but it didn't matter, as his second leap won him the gold medal.
"I never thought I'd be the best in my neighborhood, let alone the best on the planet," said Bell.
While at IU, he set an NCAA record in the long jump, which stood for seven years and from 1956 to 1958, he was ranked first in the world in the long jump. He won two NCAA championships, earned NCAA All-American status three times, was a four-time national AAU All American and graduated from IU with a doctorate in English.
Disillusioned in his pursuit of commercial art, he was attracted to dentistry. Though he had no math or science studies in high school, he found himself enrolled in algebra, trigonometry and chemistry during his first year of classes and made the dean’s list.
Bell became a dentist with a successful practice in Terre Haute. He later moved to Logansport where he became Director of Dentistry at Logansport State Hospital and recently retired after 50 years of service.
"He also had a private practice that he ran part time for patients who couldn't afford the high prices other dentists charged," his wife, Mary, said proudly. "And he offered his services free to the entire city police department."
He was the first person ever inducted into the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame in 1982 and was inducted into the USA Track & Field Hall of Fame in 1988. A plaque is dedicated to him in the 12 Points neighborhood, a few blocks away from where Garfield High School once stood, and where his athletic career got its jump start.
"Winning can either be a humbling experience or a debilitating one. I heard of another Olympian who committed suicide when he tried to sell his gold medal but didn't get the money he wanted. If you're doing this for the money, then you're doing it for the wrong reason," said Bell.
As for today's Olympic Games, Bell said he's against team competition because it doesn't follow the traditional intent of the original games to find the best individual in each event.
"That's not to say that I don't have respect for those athletes. I do. They've worked hard to be the best in the world. It's just that i feel like team competition robs us of the origins of the games," he said.
