A Terre Haute teen has been waived into adult court to face firearm charges in connection with the July 23 shooting death of 15-year-old Chloe Carroll.
Cody Scherb, 17, has been charged with theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony, and dangerous possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony. His case is pending in Vigo Superior Court 6.
His case was waived into adult court today after being initially filed in juvenile court.
Scherb is not the gunman who fired the shot that killed Carroll, who was a backseat passenger in a vehicle located at the Hoosier Pete Mini Mart at 13th and Poplar streets.
The15-year-old male who reportedly shot Carroll faces charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm without a license. That teen was arrested in the mid-afternoon hours of July 23 and was booked into Vigo County Juvenile Center, police said.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said he is seeking a waiver for the 15-year-old defendant, but that process could take several days or weeks as the case moves through the juvenile court process.
“A waiver is not automatic due to the age of the defendant, but we are looking into that,” Modesitt said Monday.
Modesitt also sought Scherb's waiver into adult court.
The firearm possession charge was filed through the statute that states “the offense is a Level 5 felony if the child has a prior conviction under this section or has been adjudicated a delinquent for an act that would be an offense under this section if committed by an adult.”
About 12:36 a.m. July 23, city police responded to shots fired in the area of 13th and Poplar. While investigating, officers were made aware of a shooting victim in the 1900 block of Poplar Street.
THFD and THPD responded to that scene and found Carroll in the rear passenger seat of a vehicle parked there. Responders quickly determined she had been shot at the Hoosier Pete Mini Mart.
Carroll was taken to Union Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The investigation revealed more than 20 witnesses and two crime scenes, police said.
City police have asked anyone who was at the scene when the shooting occurred call Detective Brad Rumsey at 812-244-2667.
