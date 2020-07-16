160+ Vigo entities receive 'Paycheck' loan

More than 160 Vigo County entities received no-cost to low-interest loans through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Plan, aimed at retaining jobs in small companies nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is designed to cover expenses for payroll and rent. The loans do not have to be paid back if at least 60 percent of the money is spent keeping or rehiring workers. Otherwise, the program carries a 1-percent interest rate and must be repaid within two years.

The Small Business Administration on July 6 released a list of businesses that received emergency pandemic loans of $150,000 or more.

In Vigo County, there are 163 entities that took PPP loans, ranging from automotive dealers, law firms, grocery stores and factories to churches, medical clinics, retirement communities and retail stores. The majority of the loans were issued in April, with the exception of two issued in mid to late May.

The majority of the Vigo County loans fall in the $150,000 to $300,000 range. Other loan ranges include $5 million to 10 million; $2 million to $5 million; $1 million to $2 million; and $350,000 to $1 million. The loans show jobs retained range from a low of 1 to a high of 500.

There were only two companies in the highest loan range of $5 million to $10 million, which includes Thompson Thrift Development Inc. and Hallador Energy Co. In the next range, of $2 million to $5 million, there are three companies which include Sycamore Engineering Inc., C.H. Garmong & Son Inc. and Jadcore LLC; and some examples in the $1 million to $2 million range include Harsha Behavioral Center, Providence Medical Group, Gilbault Inc. and Gartland Foundry Company Inc.

Some examples in the $350,000 to $1 million range include Sackrider & Company Inc., Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries Inc. and West Central Indiana Economic Development District Inc.; and in the $150,000 to $300,000 range some examples include Modesitt Law Firm, St. Patrick Catholic Church Terre Haute Inc., Maryland Community Church Inc., Chances and Services for Youth, Inc. and Wyndmoor Assisted Living LLC.

Terry Modesitt of Modesitt Law Firm, said the PPP loan was essential in keeping his firm open. The business received approval for a loan of $150,000 to $300,000 for its 11 employees. Modesitt also serves as Vigo County prosecutor.

“There was one week where the whole firm for the whole week brought in $300,” Modesitt said. “Before we got that [PPP], we had talked to our employees and we said, ‘look we are going to try to keep all of you on the payroll as long as possible.’ But if it went on for more than four to six weeks, we would be totally broke in the firm, basically,” he said.

“I can say the PPP kept us going,” Modesitt said. “The firm itself was not making much money but at least it took care of all our employees where, thank God, not one of them had to miss a paycheck. Luckily they were not affected financially from the COVID-19 problem. Thank God for the assistance, because I don’t know what we would have done without it. We would have had to close and lay people off for a while, there would have been no choice.”

Bill Tennis, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries, which qualified for $350,000 to $1 million for its 198 workers, said the business without the federal aid “probably would have laid off all kinds of people.”

“There was a stay-at-home [order] not to work and we were involved in the PPP loan, which protected people’s payroll that were not working because of [the] Indiana stay-at-home order,” Tennis said. “My personal guess, not only for us but for other businesses, is the government probably saved money when they provided businesses with PPP money, rather than have those people go on unemployment and get paid $600 extra a week in federal benefits,” he said.

Goodwill closed 10 stores. The business also closed stores in Illinois, with those stores not able to reopen until June.

“I believe the PPP loan was earmarked toward protecting people’s payroll and that’s exactly what it did in our case,” Tennis said. “It was a scary time and I think we are in for another scary time,” Tennis said, referring to a resurgence of the COVID-19 cases in states nationwide.

“I think the government, from my angle, did a good job of protecting some people and I am glad to see a number of businesses in our area took advantage of it,” Tennis said.

Opened in early April, more than 1.6 million loans, worth $349 million, were filed in the first two weeks with the U.S. Small Business Administration, depleting the PPP program. Congress approved another $130 million, with about 3.2 million loans worth about $172 million approved in the second PPP round as of June 30.

Statewide, about 11,850 Indiana companies received loans of $150,000 or more, according to the SBA. The deadline to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program has been extended to Aug. 8.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.