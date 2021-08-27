A Terre Haute woman has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with a May 2020 knife attack.
Amanda Baker, 25, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a charge of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony. An attempted murder charge was dismissed through a plea agreement in Vigo Superior Court 1.
Baker must serve 13 years in prison while receiving mental health treatment in the Indiana Department of Correction. Three years of her sentence was suspended, and she could serve her final three years in prison on work release or home detention if she successfully completes treatment.
According to a police affidavit filed at the time of her arrest, Baker told police she “snapped” and attacked her roommate with a knife after they had spent a pleasant evening on the porch of their Fruitridge Avenue home. A male friend was at the home, and he called 911 when the women began fighting.
Baker suffered a severe cut to her hand and was taken to Union Hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, the court document said, Baker told police she tried to cut her roommate's Aryan Brotherhood tattoo off the woman's neck and stabbed the woman several times.
