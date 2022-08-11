The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission this week awarded $150,000 to the Wabash Valley Fair Association for work on the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
That’s an increase of $25,000 from funds given by the commission in 2021.
The board considered a multi-year commitment, for as long as three years, “but we are a little bit afraid to do that because let’s say we have an industry come in and requires a lot of property, that could cut into our [development] funds, but we know year by year what we can do” as far as committing funds to the fairground, said Rick Burger, a member of the commission.
“What we have used in these past two years to help the fairgrounds is our farm income” paid by farmers who plant corn or soybeans in some lots in the Vigo County Industrial Park, Burger said. “That averages $150,000 to $160,000 a year.”
The nonprofit Wabash Valley Fair Association was organized in 1940 and moved to the current fairgrounds, 3901 S. U.S. 41, in 1952.
The Vigo County Fair attracts 25,000 people annually while the fairgrounds attracts 100,000 people annually to shows and events.
With funding from last year, the fair association worked on the fairground Banquet Hall, removing an asbestos roof and adding a new roof as well as remodeled the interior removing a stage to create a more flexible space. Other work includes adding new store front doors to the 4-H Exhibit Hall; new fencing; a new lighting system; concrete and drainage work; plus painting the show arena and front entrance and livestock barns.
“Most of the work [with the $150,000] will likely be done in 2023, but we are hoping to come up with a three-year to five-year plan for work,” said Jenny Hamilton, marketing and events manager for the fairgrounds. “The 4-H Exhibit Hall is one area that we all have agreed needs to be a top priority as it needs new restrooms and insulating.
“The Exhibit Hall needs a ceiling in it to help with heating and cooling costs. It has an air conditioning and heating unit, but our utility bills are so high to run those because there is no insulation” for the ceiling, Hamilton said.
Other work includes asphalt and pavement throughout the fairgrounds “to make it more accessible to everyone. We are really excited about this funding.”
The Redevelopment Commission has been great in supporting us and I think they see the value in having a great fairgrounds in our community,” Hamilton said.
“The fairgrounds is such a diamond in the rough and is a unique property” as it rests in the midst of a business sector south of Interstate 70, Hamilton said. “With 100,000 people visiting a year, there is more wear and tear and you have to take that into account.”
