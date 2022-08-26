Fourteen candidates have filed for four Vigo County School Board races, according to the Vigo County clerk’s office.
The filing period ended at noon Friday.
The two new filings are Dillon Moss in District 2 and Darrell Summerlot in District 5.
The list is as follows:
• District 1: Carey J. LaBella and Eric Graves.
• District 2: James (J.D.) Skelton; Dillon Moss; Craig R. Enyeart and Jim Bell.
• District 4: Joshua Adam Stonebreaker, Ken Warner Jr. and Clark D. Cowden.
• District 5: Jeremiah Menke, Rick Burger, Rosemarie Scott, Michael Kuckewich and Darrell Summerlot.
Summerlot owns and operates S&T Septic and Excavation.
He has one child attending the school district; two younger children will attend in future years.
Asked why he is running, he said, “I believe that Vigo County is heading in a direction that I can no longer stand around and let happen.”
Summerlot believes there has been a lot of mistrust in the current administration.
He believes pay must be improved for teachers and other staff including food service workers and bus drivers.
He also wants greater transparency in how the district spends taxpayer dollars.
“There is not enough public knowledge of where all the money that our school corporation receives where it goes,” Summerlot said. “I want to make it public knowledge if I get in. I want to show the community exactly where every dollar goes.”
He also said he is committed to not raising taxes.
Moss was not able to be reached by the weekend edition’s deadline.
