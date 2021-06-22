A month-long fundraiser hosted by Midwest Communications ended June 18 and benefited the Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity and the 2021 Community Build. It generated $13,300 with combined efforts from sponsors and community donations.
On average, the cost of a new Habitat Home in the Wabash Valley is approximately $75,000.
“It is great to give back to the community and help with Habitat’s community build,” Steve Cannon operations and brand manager for Midwest Communications said.
“We want to thank our sponsors for helping us in this herculean effort and the Wabash Valley community as a whole for making the first Community Build campaign a success.”
Construction on the next Habitat Home is slated for this fall. This campaign has ended, but that does not mean that the needs of the Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity have been met.
Year-round donations can be made any time by visiting http://www.wvh4h.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.