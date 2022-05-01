12 Under 40: Tyler Woodward

Tyler Woodward started making small batches of wine as a hobby. Upon learning his parents had pear trees on their property, Woodward and his wife, Tiffany, began experimenting with fermented fruit to create sweet wine. Soon they were producing 50 gallons at a time. That’s when they began bottling and selling wine. In September 2017, the coupled opened WaterTower Estate Winery.
Not only has WaterTower provided a family-friendly venue for adults to relax and enjoy wine while their kids play on the property playground, but Woodward also sees his business as a means of giving back to the Terre Haute community.
“The community is really what motivates and inspires us,” Woodward said. “It’s great seeing how Terre Haute is growing, from all that’s happening downtown to 12 Points and places like The Mill. This will all bring so much more to Terre Haute and we’re excited to be a part of that.”
Woodward feels strongly about giving back. He has collaborated with Indiana State University to create a custom wine and donate a portion of the wine back to the schools to fund scholarships, which in turn, help local students attend college. He has worked with Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to provide custom wine that includes a portion of the proceeds going back to the school to support the senior student foundation.
The WaterTower facility includes a beautiful antique barn that Woodward has graciously donated to organizations such as Ivy Tech’s Circle of Ivy and Indiana State University’s Alumni Council. He has also worked with organization such as the Vigo County Soccer Association to provide wine as part of the organization’s fundraising efforts. WaterTower has also supported the Terre Haute Humane Society. He also created special wine labels featuring hard-to-adopt dogs from the Clay County Humane Society with proceeds from those bottles going back to the shelter.
Woodward is a strong supporter of creating partnerships that bring local businesses together as well as make products more accessible to the community. He is a part of the State Line Wine Trail, which links together several area wineries that come together to host events such as Wine on the Wabash. He has partnered with businesses such a Black Dog Vineyard to create products that are sourced locally in Terre Haute. When the pandemic first hit, Woodward organized a fundraiser and collaborated with local businesses to collect items and gift certificates to create gift baskets for essential workers in the Wabash Valley. He is proud that WaterTower wines can be purchased at several local businesses such as Baesler’s Market and 7th & 70 Liquor.
Born in Muncie, Woodward’s family moved to Terre Haute before he started elementary school at Dixie Bee. When he’s not making wine and running WaterTower, Woodward enjoys golfing and spending time with his family, including his wife and 2-year-old daughter, Mila. The family spends time at local parks, with favorites being Deming and Fowler.
