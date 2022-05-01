12 Under 40: Tim and Kelly Drake

When Tim and Kelly Drake created The Mill, they did it to fulfill a community need. Born and raised in Terre Haute, the Drakes wanted to create a large outdoor music and event venue in the Wabash Valley that would give residents a place for entertainment and bring new people the region.
The Mill is a 65-plus acre property off Prairieton Road just east of the Wabash River. What started as an idea to put a music venue on that site had to wait seven years to come to fruition. Their plans depended on city and county issues to be resolved. As soon as the property became theirs to use, the pandemic hit and rendered large public gatherings impossible. Yet they defied the odds and opened The Mill in 2021 with overwhelming success.
“[That] this location so close to Interstate 70 is great,” Kelly said. “So many artists are driving right through Terre Haute, so why not stop and perform here?”
The Mill’s inaugural year kicked off with Nelly in concert. The summer concert series also included Summerland, Three Dog Night, Riley Green and Lee Brice. The 2022 season starts June 4 with Flo Rida. Country singers Jon Pardi will perform Aug. 20 and Jake Owen on Aug. 26. The Mill will feature more rock and roll and country artists this year. And nights that do not have a headlining concert will be filled in by local performers and cover bands. In addition to The Mill providing entertainment to the Wabash Valley, the Drakes are currently forming their own nonprofit organization to help give back to the community.
Tim is not new to creating successful entertainment scenes for the community. Not long after graduating from college, he opened Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill in Terre Haute. Like The Mill, he saw an opportunity to bring something new to the region that residents wanted.
“If we find an opportunity or space that’s lacking, we try to find the resources and partner with the right people and go for it,” Tim said.
Ultimately, the Drakes want their two children (ages 4 and 5) to grow up seeing Terre Haute in a positive light and hope The Mill will provide some of that positivity.
“Terre Haute is in a great location geographically,” Tim said. “We have great restaurants and colleges, and the city is getting ready to be on a major tourism boom. We as a community have to learn how to support the people coming here, and we have to learn how to do things differently. It’s not about the past … it’s what we can be.”
“We have so much potential with the Wabash River to really change things and make this a destination,” Kelly said.
The Drakes feel honored to receive a 12 Under 40 award for their work bringing The Mill to life.
“With every business you start, there are always people who put you down or tell you what you’re doing wrong,” Tim said. “But people are seeing that we’re doing something good. This recognition helps remind us of our goal and keep us moving forward.”
Read about the other 2022 12 Under 40 recipients online.