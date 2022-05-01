12 Under 40: Samantha Johnson-Helms

In her less than two years as executive director of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra, Samantha (Sammy) Johnson-Helms helped the organization reach new heights. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, she managed to elevate the visibility and the financial viability of the organization to historic highs — all while playing principal clarinet for the THSO.
“She is simply ‘the whole package’: an extraordinarily creative marketer and fundraiser, an enthusiastic supporter of the entire community, an exceptionally personable individual, and — as if all of that weren't enough — an enormously talented musician,” said a THSO board member in one nomination letter.
Johnson-Helms has been playing principal clarinet with the Symphony since 2013. Over the years, she increased her roles to include personnel and marketing manager. In July 2020, she was asked to assume the responsibility as executive director. In the midst of taking arts administration classes as part of her doctoral studies program at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, Johnson-Helms saw the role as an opportunity to not only play, but also lead an orchestra.
Johnson-Helms knew she was starting her new role at a critical time. She was faced with the challenge of how to keep the Symphony Orchestra performing its five yearly concerts, as well as its many community activities, while large gatherings and activities were temporarily on hiatus due to COVID-19. The most important thing for Johnson-Helms was for the musicians to keep playing music, so the Symphony pivoted to a virtual platform. Concerts were still performed, and tickets sold, but they were recorded and streamed for audiences to watch in their living rooms. Because Tilson Auditorium was not available for gatherings, the Symphony went into the community and performed for recordings at Maryland Community Church and Hatfield Hall.
She also created a series of virtual events to replace the community outreach efforts the Symphony typically does in person. For example, when the annual children’s concert was canceled and fourth-grade students could not have their field trip to see the orchestra, Johnson-Helms worked with Artistic Director David Bowden, and Haute Media Productions to record and edit a concert that was presented to individual classrooms. One week later, each classroom of students met in virtual sessions to talk with musicians about their instruments and profession.
She partnered with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute to create a series of Zoom presentations called “Tour of the Orchestra.” The programs featured THSO musicians who shared information about their instruments including history, acoustics and famous orchestral excerpts. She revived the THSO YouTube channel and presentations were uploaded to the channel for public viewing. Additionally, Johnson-Helms worked with Westminster Village to make virtual concerts available via closed-circuit television broadcasts to residents during the pandemic and brought live performances to residents during the 2021-22 season in a program called “Symphony Sundays.” Johnson-Helms also formed partnerships with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, Vigo County Public Library and the Swope Art Museum, among many others, to bring the Symphony into the community in a broader way.
Johnson-Helms, a native Hoosier, has been playing clarinet since age 10. Through her own playing and as the executive director of THSO, she’s driven by the reaction of the audience to the music and passion on stage.
“I love giving the audience a smile and something to look forward to,” she said. “It’s very much a way of improving the quality of life in our community and those around me.”
