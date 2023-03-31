RJ Dunavan is quite accomplished for someone who just turned 27.
He was elected to the North Vermillion School Board at age 21 and served two years, from 2016-18. He served on the Vermillion County Council for two years, from 2018-20.
He is currently in his third year as Vermillion County commissioner.
He’s also been manager of Angie’s Country Kitchen, a family-owned business, since 2016 and he owns Improvement Properties, a real estate business.
And if that doesn’t keep him busy enough, he also has been an IHSAA licensed basketball official since 2014 and he serves on various boards.
The Vermillion County native, who lives in Cayuga, said one of his goals is to “always strive to leave a place better than I found it.”
He attended North Vermillion School Corp., but left after his freshman year and went to work in the family restaurant business. He graduated high school through an online program.
In terms of the political realm, his goals are “to do good things and represent the people in a way they can be proud of.”
Some of the keys to his success, Dunavan said, include “always standing up for what’s right and always following my gut instincts, whatever that may be at the time.”
While a registered Republican, he also says, “I hate the titles that label us. I have always had the mindset that I represent the ‘people,’ regardless of which political party I represent. My goal has been and will continue to be, to do what’s right, even if that means standing alone at times.”
Dunavan said he’s always tried to be proactive rather than reactive. “I think you’ve always got to be looking to the future,” he said. “You always have to have goals in life.”
He added, “I can’t be complacent. If you don’t have goals, you end up getting complacent at some point.”
The 27-year-old credits his success to his family, and parents in particular, who “have set so many goals and examples growing up.” They instilled in him that he could do whatever he set his mind to.
“When you have a great family base around you, you can pretty much do anything you want in life. I’m blessed to have that,” Dunavan said.
Among the accomplishments he is most proud of include speaking up for changes at the Indiana 63 and Indiana 234 intersection and then seeing it happen.
When he was on the North Vermillion School Board, he and other members advocated to start an FFA program.
In terms of how he overcomes obstacles and challenges, he takes the view, “This, too, shall pass.” Also, “I’m surrounded by great people. I always surround myself with people smarter than me, and that always helps me overcome obstacles.”
His future goals include serving as a state legislator.
