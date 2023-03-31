Nikki O’Laughlin is a native of Iowa, born in Osceloa. It’s the same state where she graduated from college and met her husband, Cheyne. Now the couple is synonymous with well-known Terre Haute restaurants Charlie’s Pub & Grub and The Terminal Public House.
“We bought Charlie’s in 2014, but we lived in Brownsburg [Indiana] a couple of years before moving to Terre Haute,” O’Laughlin, 37, said. “My husband’s uncle [Kevin O’Laughlin] owned Charlie’s before, so we bought it from him.”
The couple lives in Clinton and has four children, ranging in age from 7 to 21. Three of the children still live at home. O’Laughlin said she and her husband, while living in Vermillion County, have invested in the future of Terre Haute.
“I feel like it is growing,” she said. “The downtown area especially. It is nice to see people put effort into the space. I feel like I hear and see more people moving back to Terre Haute that maybe were originally born and raised here who are in a similar age group that I am in. That’s kinda cool to see them come back and try to make a difference here,” she said.
“We obviously hope to create a similar thing for our kids,” O’Laughlin said. “While we don’t live in Terre Haute and our kids don’t go to school in Terre Haute, I would say a majority of our time is spent in Terre Haute and doing things in Terre Haute.
“I hope we can get to a point where our downtown is similar, not necessarily to Bloomington, but you get the picture, where we are creating more of a space for kids while attending Indiana State University or when families are visiting.”
When not working at both restaurants or attending her children’s school events, travel is something Nikki enjoys.
“Traveling is our hobby. We like to travel with our kids,” she said. “We like to go all over, but out of the country as much as we can.”
Past family trips include Paris, London, Ireland and Scotland.
“We want them to see there is literally a whole other world out there and what other places look like,” she said.
While Nikki and Cheyne each worked in the restaurant industry as teenagers, they had different experiences prior to moving to Terre Haute. Cheyne worked in warehousing, while Nikki worked 11 years in human resources.
The couple met while working at Expo Logistics in Iowa.
O’Laughlin said working in the restaurant industry “has been interesting and good to us,” she said. Her advice to anyone seeking to do that is “there’s nothing more fulfilling than watching your ideas and hard work come to life. Putting in the hard work is worth the payoff.”
Tiffany Baker of 3 Sisters Investments nominated O’Laughlin for the 12 Under 40 award.
“Nikki is very passionate about giving back to our community, especially Chances and Services for Youth and the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club. Nikki danced in Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars to support CASY in 2021,” Baker said.
Baker points to the couple’s move to reopen a downtown landmark — now called the Terminal Public House.
“Nikki and Cheyne have been an integral part of revitalizing this Terre Haute landmark. I’m so thankful to Nikki and her family for their continued investments in our hometown. They are so hard-working and determined to prove what a beautiful community we have in Terre Haute,” Baker said.
“Nikki can be found every single night at either Charlie’s, the Terminal, or ‘in some gym at a kids event.’ She is a perfect example of the great impact a hard-working momma can have on a town,” Baker said.Howard Greninger can be reached at 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter @TribStarHoward.
