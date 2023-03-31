For Nichelle Campbell-Miller, a social worker and coach at Sarah Scott Middle School, her inspiration comes from her students.
“I love them like they are my children,” said Campbell-Miller, one of this year’s 12 under 40 award recipients. She makes it her job to know every single student in the school.
She knows every student’s name and greets them by name, she said.
“That’s my passion. I love to get to know my kids and build relationships and try to make a lasting impact,” said the 30-year-old, who is from Evanston, Illinois, but settled in Terre Haute after obtaining her bachelor’s degree in social work from Indiana State University.
She later obtained her master’s degree at ISU.
While attending college, she also met her future wife, Julie, and they decided that Terre Haute “is a pretty good place to live and build and grow as individuals and as a family,” Campbell-Miller said.
As the school social worker, Campbell-Miller works with students who have social-emotional needs and implements daily social-emotional learning checks for all students.
She also runs a school food pantry program that provides food boxes to families at both Sarah Scott and its feeder elementary schools.
She also oversees a school incentive program that rewards student positive behavior.
And if that’s not enough to keep her busy, she coaches five Sarah Scott athletic teams including varsity volleyball, sixth-grade boys and girls basketball and seventh- and eighth-grade girls track.
Campbell-Miller is also past president of the Pride Center of Terre Haute, an organization she helped found. She continues to volunteer there.
Her efforts, and commitment to children, don’t go unnoticed.
“She builds intentional relationships with all students and makes them feel worthy, valued and a part of the Sarah Scott family,” said Rachel Cox, a Sarah Scott instructional coach who wrote a nominating letter. “She works with at-risk youth every day to make a difference in their academics, activities and relationships.”
Cox also writes, “Campbell-Miller sets the standard as an exemplary social worker.”
Tiffany Baker praised Campbell-Miller for her leadership at the Pride Center and her efforts to help grow the organization “into the integral part of our community that it is today.”
Campbell-Miller is a strong activist within the Black and LGBTQ+ communities and consistently advocates for inclusive policies, Baker wrote in a nominating letter.
At Sarah Scott, “Nichelle has become the go-to person for her students, particularly when they need a support person through a crisis, a trusted adult to discuss complex issues or a mentor to encourage their dreams,” Baker stated.
Campbell-Miller said her goal is to treat people, and students, with kindness and empathy and “meet everybody where they are at … If I can do that, then we can do anything.”
As to future goals, she hopes one day to be a building principal and to implement therapeutic interventions for students.
