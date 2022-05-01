12 Under 40: Morgan Wilson

Morgan Wilson said she never expected to be a personal trainer or open a gym.
But now, she not only owns Phoenix Elite Gym at The Meadows shopping center, she also has been named one of the community's 12 under 40 honorees in the program sponsored by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Tribune-Star.
Wilson, 32, says she is both excited and humbled by the recognition.
She's operated Phoenix Elite Gym since early 2021 and her business has been located in The Meadows since December. Phoenix Elite offers personal training, small group training, boot camps and other programs.
Whether members want to get into shape, or want to maintain their fitness levels, "They all have the same goal ... to live a healthier, happier lifestyle," said Wilson, who graduated from Terre Haute North Vigo High School and has a 14-year-old son.
Wilson, who once weighed 245 pounds, began helping others get fit. "I didn't expect to get such an amazing feeling out of it," she said. "Once I started helping others, that's what changed that for me ... knowing I was helping change someone's life."
The group got bigger and bigger and "I realized people were depending on me," she said. That led to her decision to open a gym.
Her biggest motivation is her family. Also, "It's knowing there is a lot of possibility out there – reaching for something different every day no matter how crazy it sounds ... I feel I'm always driven. I'm always looking to do something, do something, do something and figure out a way to make a difference."
Wilson said she's faced a lot of adversity in her life as a Black, gay female. "I refuse to let those things be something that holds me back," she said. "I make sure that I try and do everything I can to open those doors for other people" facing similar adversity.
A letter of nomination states Wilson "has been a part of changing lives in every angle. Through her business, she is pushing people to never give up, saving some peoples' lives and giving people a new meaning to life. In or out of the gym, she is helping with the community and will help anyone in need."
In addition to Phoenix Elite, Wilson also owns a local commercial and residential cleaning business called "The Clean It Crew."
She also has been active in the community with fundraising for homeless initiatives and breast cancer awareness. She is part of the organizing committee for Terre Haute Day's Juneteenth celebration this year.
Wilson also is raising funds for the reTHink Replay Runway event and will be modeling in this year's show.
Wilson believes her biggest impact happens in her gym, where she can help people turn a new page, which in turn, "keeps healthy, fresh minds turning pages in our community."
Read about the other 2022 12 Under 40 recipients online.