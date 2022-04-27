12 Under 40: Mark and Tiffany Baker

When Mark and Tiffany Baker retired in their 30s, they knew they wanted to come home to Terre Haute to make a difference.
They had traveled the world with their job and saw how people with passion could change their communities for the better.
Since returning to the city and the Collett Park neighborhood they call home, the Bakers have invested their time and energy into renovating houses, rejuvenating commercial space, and pumping plans into an urban landscape full of potential, but — up until now — short on action.
For their efforts, Mark and Tiffany Baker have been named among the community's 12 under 40 honorees in the program sponsored by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Tribune-Star.
“We are definitely honored to be a part of it. There are a good group of people who are past winners, and this year as well,” Tiffany said of the couple’s fellow nominees.
The program shows how many young people are getting involved in the growth of west-central Indiana, she said.
But the couple did not start doing their numerous projects through 3 Sisters Investments with the goal of winning awards.
“Recognition is nice,” Tiffany said. “We have produced tangible results.”
They have been asked to speak to multiple groups to share and encourage others to pursue projects.
The couple recently met with Steve Witt of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp. who told the couple they are a breath of fresh air because their actions speak louder than words.
“By the time we put it out there to the world, in our brains, it’s already a done deal,” Mark said of projects such as an upcoming beer and arts festival.
Mark said he did not start making connections with the local brewers until he knew he was 100% ready to make the event happen.
The couple’s giving goal this year is to show off the “Power of Paint” to encourage development of more murals around the city and in west-central Indiana.
Another new project is to paint traffic boxes around the city. The couple sees those gray metal boxes as blank pallets.
They're also starting to gain traction for a project to paint the Graham Grain feed silos at Third and Voorhees streets.
“I think there are so many creative people ... we can promote through these events,” Tiffany said. “We will show off the Power of Paint — that a gallon of paint doesn’t cost that much but it can really change someone.”
The couple’s activity in the 12 Points neighborhood is part of the reason Jamie Woodruff nominated Tiffany for the award.
“Tiffany is involved in all things community-based,” Woodruff said. “Likely if you visit her Facebook page you will see a live story where she may post about a locally-owned business, an event happening, or maybe even someone who needs help and she is helping look for resources. Supporting all of west-central (Indiana), not only 12 Points, or Terre Haute, but also Parke County and even the Sullivan CEO Program. Tiffany has a love for [this area] and strives to engage others to see the potential she sees and loves.”
Karen Long agrees, and adds: “Mark and Tiffany Baker are change-makers in Terre Haute and Vigo County.”
Long points to their 12 Points revitalization and their many improvement projects. “This family is very supportive of local businesses and encourages entrepreneurship,” Long said. “They promote local businesses and nonprofit organizations, too. In short, they see opportunities to make our community a great place to live and to raise a family. But they don’t simply talk about it. They take action to make it happen.”
Ben Lenderman said he recognizes the challenges faced by the Bakers in “bringing life back to dead things” through their renovation of historic structures. “All too often those doing the hardest things are only met with criticism from negative people who say everything is impossible,” Lenderman said. “I have been blown away by the optimism and commitment by Mark and Tiffany to improve the 12 Points area.”
Pamela Moore pointed out that Tiffany is also active with many community organizations, including the United Way of the Wabash Valley’s financial management council and strong neighborhoods council.
“She truly wants to see other people succeed, which is a terrific characteristic,” Moore said.
“Tiffany and Mark Baker have helped raise tens of thousands of dollars and encouraged small business owners to invest in our community through their efforts,” Sadie All said in one of the Bakers' nomination letters.
The Bakers take the praises in stride, pointing out that they are doing what they can to ensure their three young daughters grow up in a community where they are safe and loved, and where they can see that vision, determination and hard work bring results.
