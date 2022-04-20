12 Under 40: Maja Austin

Maja Austin does not see herself as the epitome of the stereotypical career woman. A working mother, Austin wanted a job where she could homeschool her son, enjoy baking and give back to Terre Haute. She’s doing all those things while owning and operating Little Bear Coffee Shop, as well as making a difference in the community through her family’s restaurant business.
Austin was a kindergarten teacher for eight years before making the decision to stay home to care for her 5-year-old son, Eli. She saw a need for a coffee shop and family-friendly space in North Terre Haute, which is also where Austin lives. When she spotted the current Little Bear location for sale, she seized the opportunity and opened the café in October 2019.
With everything Austin does, contributing to the community is always front and center. And she brings that idea of community collaboration to Little Bear as well. The store sells many items from local shops and makers, including tumblers made in Rosedale. They use Son’s Spice Company sauces in their foods and hosted classes in collaboration with District 6 Market. Little Bear has provided charcuterie boxes to WaterTower Estates Winery. Additionally, Little Bear assists with fundraising efforts by donating a portion of profits for several nonprofit organizations.
“We’ve supported SHINE, Team of Mercy, several fraternities and sororities, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Sycamore Giving Day, the Pride Center, YMCA and so many high schools,” Austin said. “If we can help with a little bit of money and awareness, we’re happy to do it.”
In addition to helping her parents with their restaurants, Delish and Babo’s Café, Austin opened an additional Little Bear location in Rosedale in February. She saw the small town as a perfect place to house the coffee shop’s second space.
Family and community has driven Austin since she and her family immigrated to Terre Haute from Bosnia in 1999, and being a mother has strengthened her resolve to make a difference.
“My son motivates me to be a good person, business owner and community member,” Austin said. “I want to build a place for him, to help build the community up so the future is better for him if he chooses to stay here.”
Austin enjoys spending time with her family, especially being outdoors and participating in Eli’s favorite activity, fishing. She also loves eating at local restaurants, attending creative classes at places like Torner Center, Maker’s Studio and Son’s Spice Company. She and Eli can also frequently be found at the Vigo County Public Library.
