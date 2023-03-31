Lucy Chew helps run two businesses, teaches at Indiana State University and gives back to the Terre Haute community in many ways.
When asked what motivates her, the 39-year-old responded, “I think more than anything, my daughter.”
Chew, one of this year’s 12 Under 40 honorees, is co-owner of Studio 12 with her husband Eric Handlin; co-owner of Montessori Academy of Terre Haute; and a senior instructor at ISU.
Chew wants to help make Terre Haute a place where people want to live, including her 6-year-old daughter, Early Handlin.
“I hear a lot of people just kind of talk down Terre Haute” and talk about wanting to leave, she said. “I think it’s important for us to instill in our young people that this is a cool place … I get emotional thinking about my little girl.”
She wants her daughter to have pride in her community.
“If we instill that really early on in our young people, they will have a love for their community and they will want to give back,” Chew said.
She sets an example by investing in long-term endeavors, including Studio 12 and the Montessori Academy, that give back to the community and show it’s a valuable community.
Studio 12, located in 12 Points, includes an art gallery and Eric’s Humble Pies; her husband is the pie baker. Studio 12 displays art from all local artists and sells it for the artists without taking a commission.
Nominations for 12 under 40 acknowledge Chew’s efforts to improve her community.
“Lucy must never sleep. Not only does she teach full-time and help run two businesses in Terre Haute, but also her charitable work and work for community engagement is incredibly commendable,” wrote Robin Voll.
Through Studio 12, Chew and her husband have organized community events such as the 12 Points July 4 Celebration; given out free Thanksgiving meals for the community; and thrown a holiday party for the community at Garfield Towers.
The holiday party included a distribution of winter wear and toys collected by the Daisy Girl Scout troop Chew leads and also donated by patrons of Studio 12.
“Lucy is one of the most tirelessly compassionate people I’ve ever met. Her work has always been about helping others and setting a good example,” Voll said.
According to Chew, “I believe what you put into the world comes back to you. The more that you are patient, empathetic and understanding and give back to the community, then that’s what you receive from people as well.”
She’s faced hardships and losses in her life, but overcomes obstacles by staying focused on long-term goals and family. Everything is pretty much temporary, she said. When things get too hard, she focuses on the “right there and now.”
Among those hardships, her family was homeless for awhile when she was very young. Throughout her childhood, her family was impoverished.
In the past decade, she has lost both her mother and brother, and their memory also keeps her going.
“If my brother were here, he would be so proud. I know he’d be in there [Studio 12] drinking coffee all the time,” she said. “I just kind of picture him there with me, running the shop.”
Her mom’s dream was to open a Montessori preschool, and while she didn’t get to, Chew and her sister have fulfilled that dream.
Her mom and brother are also her motivators. “I picture them around us, supporting us. I know how proud they’d be,” she said.
Looking forward, Chew hopes one day to build a Montessori school on property she owns where children can go out and enjoy nature; she also wants to grow enrollment and expand the ages served.
The program, in its second year, serves children ages 3 to 6.
While her accomplishments are many, “I couldn’t do any of this without my husband,” Chew said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.