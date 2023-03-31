While Lindsay Hull, and her identical twin sister Lauren, were born in Belleville, Illinois, and raised in the Hoosier city of Peru, she had family connections to Terre Haute.
“My parents [Steve and Debra (Stultz) Hull] were born and raised in Terre Haute and went to [Indiana State University],” Hull said. Her mother graduated in the last class from the former Garfield High School in 1971 and her dad was among the first graduating classes from Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
Hull’s mother graduated from ISU, while her father transferred from ISU, graduating from Indiana University South Bend. Her parents still live in northern Indiana, along with a brother, Wes. Her sister lives in Wisconsin, but Hull still has other relatives living in Terre Haute.
“I came to Terre Haute for a job and I didn’t know how long I would be here, but it has been almost 10 years now,” Hull, 37, said. “Terre Haute is a great and very welcoming community where you can be involved and get to know so many people and be welcomed in. The folks in Terre Haute are so warm and welcoming and are excited to have people be a part of the community,” Hull said.
Part of that community participation for Hull is serving as a volunteer operations director for Care Communities at Maryland Community Church.
“My parents were foster parents before I was born, so my two oldest brothers [Scott and Steve] are adopted out of foster care,” Hull said. “I grew up thinking that was normal, that everybody had brothers who were in foster care first. That is my connection to fostering.”
A Care Community is a team of five to eight people who help and support a foster family.
“When a family has a foster child, there are all the normal things you expect from having a biological child, but there are a lot of extra things, with certain appointments and visits and court mandates, so I think we all know that having a child is a lot, but having a foster child is even more on top of that,” she said.
“The care community helps bring meals, helps with transportation to and from visits or appointments, helps with child care and mentoring and tutoring,” Hull said.
In 2008, Hull graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. While there, she lettered on the women’s golf team and was elected as a student senator. After college, she taught math at Center Grove High School in Greenwood for five years.
She moved to Terre Haute in 2013, working at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for nine years as associate director for operations and education, overseeing AskRose, a free math and science tutoring service for Indiana students. While there, she obtained a master’s degree at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Since April, she has worked as a data analyst at Union Hospital.
“In all aspects of her life, Lindsay demonstrates excellent leadership skills; skills that are making our community stronger. In her current role at Union Health, Lindsay has stepped right into some projects that have yielded big results for the organization,” said Susan Turner, executive director of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, who nominated Hull for the 12 Under 40 Award.
In addition to Care Communities, Turner said Hull has “been involved with the Terre Haute Young Leaders, United Way of the Wabash Valley, Power of the Purse, Terre Haute Children’s Museum and the Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity.
“Lindsay is exactly the type of talent we want to attract to our community,” Turner said. “We are fortunate she decided to invest in the Wabash Valley.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.