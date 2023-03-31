While previously serving as a finance manager, Kelsey Veatch’s past experience in human resources and as a business office manager has brought her a new title this year as Terre Haute Regional Airport’s Human Resources and Business Relations manager.
Working at the airport provides a unique work experience, said Veatch, 31.
“The airport has definitely become a part of me,” she said. “A lot of my interests now stem not only from my job but also the airport and aviation industry. Never in my life did I think I would try to get a private pilot’s license. That is something I started a few months back.”
Veatch is learning to fly a low-wing Piper Warrior and completed her first solo flight in mid-February, which marked the mid-point of her pilot training.
“It was terrifying, but I did it,” Veatch said. “You are in there all by yourself … so if you have any questions there is nobody to ask, you just figure it out on your own, which is OK,” she said. “It was nerve-racking, but exciting,” she added.
Veatch started at the airport in April 2019 after previously serving as business office manager for HEF Services Inc., an electrical contractor. Prior to that she worked as a human resource associate at Tilson, a professional employer organization in Greenwood, and worked in a similar position at Providence Health Care.
“Kelsey truly is a rising star in our community,” said Brandon Halleck, chief operating officer for Chances and Services for Youth, who nominated Veatch for the award.
“Not only does her role include developing the budget and finance reports for the airport, but numerous other duties like marketing, grants and human resources. Part of her role at the airport is to promote this resource [of the airport] — not only in our community but throughout the United States,” Halleck said.
Halleck owns his own plane, renting a hangar at the airport, and said he “has witnessed [Veatch’s] interaction with tenants and staff, and I’ve watched her ‘grow’ into leadership,” he said.
“When I approached Kelsey [and the other airport leadership] about the possibility of a balloon festival, she jumped on the idea and was quick to take a leadership role in the planning process,” Halleck said. “From start to finish, Kelsey was instrumental in the success of the festival — that raised more than $120,000 [for CASY] — and witnessed more than 8,000 in attendance.
“Kelsey worked with CASY to ensure that airport staff provided assistance in the setup/take-down, FAA requirements on temporarily closing a runway, working with vendors [food and merchandise] and helped to provide fundraising assistance. I’ve been involved and worked with many community stakeholders throughout the years and Kelsey ranks among some of the best I’ve had the pleasure of serving with on committees and in fundraising endeavors,” Halleck said.
Veatch graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, playing on the golf team.
“I was not part of the very first team, but was among the first few years when they opened women’s golf,” she said. “I don’t play as often as I would like to, but still play in scrambles and outings for the airport. Having golf is a good way to do networking and has helped quite a bit in creating relationships with people, both in my personal life and in my professional career,” Veatch said.
Veatch and her husband, Ethan, have two children — daughter Parker, 6, and son, Paxton, 4. Her husband, a native of southern Illinois, is a graduate of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and is a software engineer for Matrix Technologies.
“He likes computers. I married a nerd,” Veatch said with a chuckle.
Up next, Veatch will be part of an airport team to recruit a new airport director, working to find a replacement for current director Jeff Hauser, who announced he would retire by the end of the year.
