Katie Lugar credits her mom, Robyn, with instilling in her the social work values that guide her life and work — how to treat people with dignity, be an advocate and create change when change is necessary.
Lugar, recognized with a 12 under 40 award, has been both a strong advocate and a changemaker in her many endeavors, both at Indiana State University where she works and in the community.
Currently, the 29-year-old is ISU’s director of multicultural services and programs, where she works with specific student populations including international, Hispanic-Latino, LGBTQ+ and women.
Off campus, she was a founding board member of the Pride Center of Terre Haute, later became its vice president for strategic initiatives and partnerships and now serves as interim co-president.
Prior to its formation, “There was a very deep gap in Terre Haute. There wasn’t anything that provided specific services to the LGBTQ+ community in the Wabash Valley,” she said.
Working with others to create the Pride Center “has been meaningful and deeply personal,” she said.
She also dedicated several years to help ISU transition to a tobacco-free campus, first as the founding president of Tobacco Free Blue to advocate for health policy change, and more recently as the Tobacco Free Campus implementation chair.
She credits others in the community, and at ISU, who have helped make such initiatives successful.
“The special part of our community is if you have an idea or see there’s an issue, you can run with it and do something about it. There are so many folks who will come alongside you to help and offer their strengths and resources,” she said. “I think that is something special about our community. You’ve always got someone to lean on.”
She has a bachelor’s and master’s in social work and a doctorate in health sciences, all from ISU. An ISU Honors alum, she also served as the Honors College assistant director of student programming and leadership. She has taught courses in the Department of Social Work.
ISU has been part of Lugar’s life “since I was born,” she said. Her mom, who teaches at ISU and was formerly the social work department chair, took her to the ISU early childhood education center when she was an infant.
“I love ISU with my whole spirit and being,” Lugar said.
She has gained much from her experiences at ISU, and now she has the opportunity to give back to current students. “To be able to give that back to students is really special. It’s definitely like a full-circle moment,” she said.
Greg Bierly, dean of ISU’s Honors College, and Rex Kendall, chief of staff to the ISU president, had high praise for Lugar’s accomplishments in a letter of nomination.
Lugar “is the embodiment of the very best of the Terre Haute community and Indiana State University — a professional that exemplifies and lives the qualities of service to community and intellectual advancement,” Bierly and Kendall wrote.
In her current role at ISU, she oversees the office dedicated to serving and advocating for the diverse array of student cultures and identities at the university.
“Katie has always infused her academic pursuits with service and mentoring, along with apparently boundless energy and passion. She is an extraordinary person,” Bierly and Kendall wrote.
Looking to the future, Lugar hopes to continue serving in a leadership capacity. She also wants to continue advocating for historically marginalized communities.
“I’ve seen so much harm inflicted on the LGBTQ+ community, people of color and immigrants … that is where my passion is,” she said.
